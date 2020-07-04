UK PM's fiancee urges shops to ban coconut products

UK PM's fiancee urges more shops to ban coconut products from monkey labour

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Jul 04 2020, 07:44 ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2020, 07:59 ist
A Thai villager looks at monkey climbing a coconut tree to collect coconuts for his owner in Thailand's Narathiwat province, 1,200 km (745 miles) south of Bangkok. Reuters/file

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's fiancée Carrie Symonds on Friday welcomed pledges by four British retailers to stop selling coconut products that use monkey labour in their production, and urged others to do the same.

Symonds, a conservationist, was responding to a report in the Telegraph newspaper that highlighted the use of pigtailed macaques taken from the wild in Thailand and used on farms to scurry up trees and harvest coconuts.

The report cited an investigation by the animal rights organisation PETA Asia.

"Glad Waitrose, Co-op, Boots & Ocado have vowed not to sell products that use monkey labour, while Morrisons has already removed these from its stores," Symonds tweeted.

She called on all other supermarkets to stop selling the products, which include certain brands of coconut water and coconut milk, and named three major chains.

Walmart-owned Asda said it was removing Aroy-D and Chaokoh branded products from sale while it investigated the report with its suppliers.

“We expect our suppliers to uphold the highest production standards at all times and we will not tolerate any forms of animal abuse in our supply chain," it said in a statement.

A spokeswoman for Sainsbury's said it was actively reviewing its ranges and investigating the issue. “We are also in contact with PETA UK to support our investigations," she said.

Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, said its own-brand coconut milk and coconut water did not use monkey labour in its production and it did not sell any of the branded products identified by PETA.

"We don’t tolerate these practices and would remove any product from sale that is known to have used monkey labour during its production," a spokesman said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Monkeys
Coconut
United Kingdom
Thailand
Carrie Symonds

What's Brewing

TikTok's parent co may face $6 bn loss from India’s ban

TikTok's parent co may face $6 bn loss from India’s ban

Almost third of Covid-19 samples show mutation: WHO

Almost third of Covid-19 samples show mutation: WHO

China counters Modi's expansionist jibe

China counters Modi's expansionist jibe

ICMR aims to launch Covid-19 vaccine by August 15

ICMR aims to launch Covid-19 vaccine by August 15

 