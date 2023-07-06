UK police say one child dead after collision at south London school

A child was killed and several others were injured Thursday when a vehicle crashed into a private elementary school for girls in the southwestern London suburb of Wimbledon, authorities said.

Police and emergency services were called to the school, called the Study Prep, just before 10 a.m. after reports of a collision at a school building, officials said, and ambulances treated the injured at the scene.

Police said they were awaiting an update on the other people injured but had said earlier that a total of seven children and two adults had been hurt. A number of patients were being treated by “specialist clinical teams,” St. George’s Hospital in South London said in a statement.

“This is tragic news, and our thoughts are with the girl’s family and friends, and everyone affected today,” said Clair Kelland, a detective chief superintendent for the police. “We remain at the scene and are continuing our investigation into the full circumstances of the incident.”

The crash, about 1 mile from where the Wimbledon tennis tournament was being held, was not being treated as terrorism-related, the Metropolitan Police, the force that covers London, said in a statement.

The driver of the car, a woman in her 40s, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. The car was a Land Rover, according to aerial images of the crash site, which also showed tables and chairs in disarray.

The police cordoned off surrounding streets and urged the public to avoid the area to ease access for emergency services. Firefighters were also at the scene, where they removed safety railings to help emergency services reach the site.

Crews would be offered counseling, Andy Pennick, deputy assistant commissioner of the London Fire Brigade, said in a statement, adding, “This is an incredibly sad incident.”

The Study Prep, in a quiet residential area of London close to parks and a golf course, offers classes to girls ages 4 to 11. The school’s website lists its fees as about $21,000 per year.

The crash took place during the last week of classes before summer vacation at the school.

Stephen Hammond, the member of Parliament whose district includes Wimbledon, told the BBC that the crash was “extremely distressing and extremely concerning.”

Gillian Keegan, the education secretary, wrote on Twitter, “My thoughts are with families, staff and the community involved and I am hugely grateful for the fast action of the emergency services who are currently at the scene.”