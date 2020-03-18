UK prof who swayed COVID-19 response is self isolating

UK professor who swayed COVID-19 response is self isolating

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Mar 18 2020, 15:12pm ist
  • updated: Mar 18 2020, 15:12pm ist
Representative image. (AFP Photo)

 A British professor who was in Downing Street this week after convincing Prime Minister Boris Johnson to stiffen his response to the coronavirus outbreak has self isolated after developing a persistent dry cough and a fever.

Track Live Updates Of Coronavirus Cases In India Here

"Sigh. Developed a slight dry but persistent cough yesterday and self isolated even though I felt fine," said Neil Ferguson, a professor of mathematical biology at Imperial College London, "Then developed high fever at 4am today. There is a lot of COVID-19 in Westminster," he said on Twitter.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
United Kingdom
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

103-year-old woman in Iran beats coronavirus: Report

103-year-old woman in Iran beats coronavirus: Report

Prisoners make masks in Bihar town to fight COVID-19

Prisoners make masks in Bihar town to fight COVID-19

Tripura maid raped in Bengaluru apartment, suspect held

Tripura maid raped in Bengaluru apartment, suspect held

COVID-19: NRAI issues advisory to shut restaurants

COVID-19: NRAI issues advisory to shut restaurants

 