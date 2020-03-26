UK provides free parking for health workers during coronavirus outbreak

COVID-19: UK provides free parking for health workers

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Mar 26 2020, 15:16 ist
Representative image. (Reuters photo)

All National Health Service (NHS) staff working in hospitals will be given free car parking during the coronavirus outbreak, Britain's health ministry said.

The government will cover the cost of the parking, the ministry said, adding that local authorities would also offer free parking to social care staff and volunteers.

"Our NHS is facing an unprecedented challenge, and I will do everything I can to ensure our dedicated staff have whatever they need during this unprecedented time," health minister Matt Hancock said in a statement.

