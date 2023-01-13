UK Royal Mail faces cyberattack, Russia-linked group responsible

Russia-linked ransomware group Lockbit was behind a cyber attack on Britain's Royal Mail that caused severe disruption to its international export services, the Telegraph reported on Thursday.
Royal Mail, one of the world's largest post and parcel firms which serves thousands of businesses, was still unable to despatch items to overseas destinations as of Thursday, according to an update on its website following the incident, which it reported on Wednesday.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
2022 among eight hottest years on record: UN
Russian gets 5-yr jail for refusing to fight in Ukraine
3-metre sinkhole appears on Bengaluru's Brigade Road
Security breach at PM's roadshow in Hubbali
Scientists show Earth's most detailed climactic history
Not just cash & UPI, this vendor accepts e-rupee too!