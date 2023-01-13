UK Royal Mail faces cyberattack, Russia-linked group responsible

Russian group possibly behind UK Royal Mail cyberattack

Royal Mail is one of the world's largest post and parcel firms which serves thousands of businesses

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Jan 13 2023, 01:42 ist
  • updated: Jan 13 2023, 01:42 ist
A Royal Mail sign is pictured on a delivery van outside a Post Office, in St Albans, Britain. Representative Image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Russia-linked ransomware group Lockbit was behind a cyber attack on Britain's Royal Mail that caused severe disruption to its international export services, the Telegraph reported on Thursday.

Royal Mail, one of the world's largest post and parcel firms which serves thousands of businesses, was still unable to despatch items to overseas destinations as of Thursday, according to an update on its website following the incident, which it reported on Wednesday.

