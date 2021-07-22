UK sanctions 5 people for misappropriating funds, including one who spent $275,000 on Michael Jackson glove

Britain on Thursday sanctioned five people, one of whom spent millions of misappropriated funds on mansions, private jets and a $275,000 glove that Michael Jackson wore during the Bad tour.
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab announced new sanctions against five individuals involved in serious corruption in Equatorial Guinea, Zimbabwe, Venezuela and Iraq.
"One of those designated spent millions of misappropriated funds on mansions, private jets and a $275,000 glove that Michael Jackson wore on his Bad tour, another ruthlessly exploited public food programmes in Venezuela," Britain's foreign ministry said.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
See Shilpa Shetty's first post since husband's arrest
Now, a mask that purifies air and amplifies your voice
Japan Olympic superfan Kyoko Ishikawa brings Games home
See: Hard-hitting photos of plastic pollution worldwide
After record floods, central China braces for typhoon
Five movies to watch on Suriya's birthday
All you need to know about Tennis at the Tokyo Olympics
Entrance exam NEET to have centre in Dubai this year
Climate 'mysteries' puzzle scientists despite progress
Zomato, Swiggy dull appetite for Mumbai's dabbawallas