UK sanctions 5 people who misappropriated funds

UK sanctions 5 people for misappropriating funds, including one who spent $275,000 on Michael Jackson glove

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab announced new sanctions against five individuals involved in serious corruption

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Jul 22 2021, 18:01 ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2021, 14:05 ist
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab. Credit: Reuters file photo

Britain on Thursday sanctioned five people, one of whom spent millions of misappropriated funds on mansions, private jets and a $275,000 glove that Michael Jackson wore during the Bad tour.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab announced new sanctions against five individuals involved in serious corruption in Equatorial Guinea, Zimbabwe, Venezuela and Iraq.

"One of those designated spent millions of misappropriated funds on mansions, private jets and a $275,000 glove that Michael Jackson wore on his Bad tour, another ruthlessly exploited public food programmes in Venezuela," Britain's foreign ministry said.

