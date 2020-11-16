UK sets 2022 date for new financial regulation regimes

British authorities said on Monday they planned to implement new financial regulation regimes on January 1 2022.
They comprise the UK's Investment Firms Prudential Regime, which covers investment firms, and certain Basel 3 reforms that cover bank regulation.
"We have decided to target an implementation date of 1 January 2022 for these two regimes," the Bank of England and Britain's finance ministry said in a joint statement.
