UK sets 2022 date for new financial regulation regimes

UK sets 2022 date for new financial regulation regimes

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Nov 16 2020, 17:04 ist
  • updated: Nov 16 2020, 17:04 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

British authorities said on Monday they planned to implement new financial regulation regimes on January 1 2022.

They comprise the UK's Investment Firms Prudential Regime, which covers investment firms, and certain Basel 3 reforms that cover bank regulation.

"We have decided to target an implementation date of 1 January 2022 for these two regimes," the Bank of England and Britain's finance ministry said in a joint statement.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

United Kingdom
pound

What's Brewing

Glover to be 1st Black crew member on Space Station

Glover to be 1st Black crew member on Space Station

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen): Great smart speaker

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen): Great smart speaker

'Hard to like': The curious case of Lewis Hamilton

'Hard to like': The curious case of Lewis Hamilton

Ancient God's bust found during Athens sewage works

Ancient God's bust found during Athens sewage works

US Election: When a leader just won’t go

US Election: When a leader just won’t go

Leopards unable to thrive in semi-urban areas: Study

Leopards unable to thrive in semi-urban areas: Study

 