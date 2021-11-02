UK stands firm on French fishing row: Boris Johnson

UK stands firm on French fishing row: Boris Johnson

The cross-Channel spat over the number of licences granted to French boats to fish in British waters threatened to distract attention at COP26

AFP
AFP, Glasgow,
  • Nov 02 2021, 23:43 ist
  • updated: Nov 02 2021, 23:47 ist
Boris Johnson. Credit: AFP Photo

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday said Britain's position on a row with France over post-Brexit fishing rights was unchanged, as officials held a second day of talks to resolve the dispute.

Asked whether London had shifted stance in the face of French threats of retaliatory measures, Johnson told reporters: "The answer is no."

The cross-Channel spat over the number of licences granted to French boats to fish in British waters threatened to distract attention at the UN climate change summit in Glasgow.

But Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron were all smiles as they met at the two-day world leaders' conference that kicked off the two-week meeting.

And Johnson was keen to play up cooperation.

"We are working very, very closely with our French friends and partners on the things that matter most to the people of the world, that is tackling climate change, reducing CO2," he said.

In comparison, the fishing row and Macron's early departure from the summit were "vanishingly unimportant", he added.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

United Kingdom
France
fishing
World news
Boris Johnson

What's Brewing

Wounded India run into ambitious underdogs

Wounded India run into ambitious underdogs

Bachchan's NFT collections hit Rs 3.8 cr on Day 1

Bachchan's NFT collections hit Rs 3.8 cr on Day 1

COP26 deforestation pledge: More broken promises?

COP26 deforestation pledge: More broken promises?

Deaf superheroes to gay kiss: 'Eternals' has it all

Deaf superheroes to gay kiss: 'Eternals' has it all

'Bad air quality can affect survivors of severe Covid'

'Bad air quality can affect survivors of severe Covid'

 