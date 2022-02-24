UK summons Russian ambassador over Ukraine invasion

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Thursday she had summoned the Russian ambassador to explain Moscow's actions in Ukraine after Russian forces invaded the country by land, air and sea.
"I have summoned the Russian ambassador to meet me and explain Russia’s illegal, unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. We will be imposing severe sanctions and rallying countries in support of Ukraine," Truss said on Twitter.
— Liz Truss (@trussliz) February 24, 2022
