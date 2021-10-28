UK to remove final seven countries from Covid-19 travel 'red list'

Britain will remove the last seven countries from its coronavirus "red list" which has required travellers to spend time in hotel quarantine, transport minister Grant Shapps said on Thursday.

The last seven countries which will be removed from the list from Nov. 1 are Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Haiti, Panama, Peru and Venezuela.

Shapps also said 30 more countries would be added to a list of nations whose coronavirus vaccinations are recognised by Britain, taking the list to over 135 countries in total.

