UK urges citizens leave Russia if not 'essential' to stay

UK urges citizens to leave Russia if stay not necessary

With tit-for-tat sanctions hitting airlines, the government said it may not be possible to fly directly to the UK

AFP
AFP, London,
  • Mar 05 2022, 18:14 ist
  • updated: Mar 05 2022, 18:18 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

The UK government on Saturday told British nationals to consider leaving Russia if their presence is not essential amid ongoing tensions over the war in Ukraine.

"If your presence in Russia is not essential, we strongly advise that you consider leaving by remaining commercial routes," the Foreign Office website said.

With tit-for-tat sanctions hitting airlines, the government said it may not be possible to fly directly to the UK, or via EU countries, but that travelling via the Middle East or Turkey may be possible.

Previous advice to Britons was not to travel to Russia "due to the lack of available flight options to return to the UK, and the increased volatility in the Russian economy."

