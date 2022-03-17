'UK disappointed with India's stance on Ukraine'

UK very disappointed with India's stance on Ukraine : Trade minister

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Mar 17 2022, 17:12 ist
  • updated: Mar 17 2022, 17:12 ist

 Britain is very disappointed with India's stance on Russia's invasion of Ukraine but still regards it as an important trading partner, trade minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan said on Thursday.

Asked if India's stance would impact trade talks with Britain, Trevelyan said, "We are very disappointed. We continue to work with Indian partners."

"India is an incredibly important trading partner for the UK … we will continue to work with countries around the world to make sure that Putin is unable to fund this war in the future," she told reporters. 

United Kingdom
Britain
World news
India
India-UK trade
Russia-Ukraine crisis

