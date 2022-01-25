UK warns Russia of unprecedented Western sanctions if it invades Ukraine

UK warns Russia of unprecedented Western sanctions

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Jan 25 2022, 19:50 ist
  • updated: Jan 25 2022, 19:50 ist
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Credit: AFP Photo

Russia faces Western sanctions "heavier than anything we've done before" if it invades Ukraine, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday after allied leaders held talks on Moscow's threats.

"We cannot bargain away the vision of a Europe whole and free" that arose after the end of the Cold War in 1989, "because Russia has placed a gun to Ukraine's head", Johnson told parliament.

