UK will put people first in coronavirus fight: Boris Johnson

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Mar 20 2020, 15:41 ist
  • updated: Mar 20 2020, 15:41 ist
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. (Reuters photo)

Unlike during the financial crisis, Britain will put its people first in the fight against the coronavirus and more measures will be announced by the government on Friday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

"This time it is going to be different," Johnson said at a news conference.

Follow Live Updates of Coronavirus Cases in India Here

"(Remember) what happened in 2008, everybody said we bailed out the banks and we didn't look after the people who really suffered - this time we are going to make sure that we look after the people who really suffer from the economic consequences."

He said finance minister Rishi Sunak would announce more measures to protect businesses and employees on Friday.

Boris Johnson
United Kingdom
Coronavirus
COVID-19
