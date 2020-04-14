'UK to add non-hospital virus deaths to daily data'

UK working to add non-hospital coronavirus deaths to daily data: Health official

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Apr 14 2020, 23:09 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2020, 23:09 ist
Representative image. (Credit: AFP Photo)

Britain is working towards including coronavirus deaths which take place outside of hospital in its daily figures, Public Health England Medical Director Yvonne Doyle said on Tuesday.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

Daily figures published by the health ministry record only COVID-19 deaths in hospitals, but broader official data on Tuesday, including deaths in the community, show the United Kingdom's true toll is far higher.

Asked if this broader data could be included in the government's daily figures, Doyle told a news conference the government was working with the Office for National Statistics to speed up the information.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

"We just need to be absolutely clear that the cause of death that is attributed is correct and that is what takes time on the death certificate to get right," she said. "But we would like to have much more rapid data, preferably on a daily basis, and that is what we are working towards."

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
United Kingdom
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Hockey India postpones all national championships

Hockey India postpones all national championships

India extends ban on air travel till May 3

India extends ban on air travel till May 3

Trump hints at consequences for China's misinformation

Trump hints at consequences for China's misinformation

Lockdown continues but some places may see relaxation

Lockdown continues but some places may see relaxation

 