Ukraine city of Mykolaiv facing air raids: Official

Ukraine city of Mykolaiv facing air raids: Official

Vitaly Kim, head of the regional administration, said there wasn't even enough time to raise the alarm over the raids

AFP
AFP,
  • Mar 20 2022, 05:32 ist
  • updated: Mar 20 2022, 05:32 ist
Ukranian servicemen are seen through a building window as they carry the remains of a missile after shelling in a residential area in Kyiv. Credit: AFP Photo

Russian air raids on Mykolaiv were taking place in quick succession Saturday, a regional official said, a day after a deadly strike on a military barracks in the southern Ukrainian city.

Vitaly Kim, head of the regional administration, said there wasn't even enough time to raise the alarm over the raids "because by the time we announce this tornado, it's already there".

"The (alert) message and the bombings arrive at the same time," he said on social media.

He gave no details about the extent of the damage or on any possible victims.

Dozens of soldiers were killed after Russian troops struck the military barracks in Mykolaiv early Friday, witnesses told AFP on Saturday, as a rescue operation was under way.

Authorities have not yet released an official death toll.

Ukrainian authorities say that Mykolaiv, which they describe as being a "shield" to the key strategic military port of Odessa, some 130 kilometres (85 miles) further west, is resisting Russian attacks and pushing back the invaders' assaults.

Check out DH's latest videos

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Russia
Ukraine
World news

What's Brewing

For a liveable Bengaluru

For a liveable Bengaluru

Captive jumbos: The real elephant in the room

Captive jumbos: The real elephant in the room

Afghan world's unhappiest country, even before Taliban

Afghan world's unhappiest country, even before Taliban

'Shab-e-Barat' observed across Kashmir valley

'Shab-e-Barat' observed across Kashmir valley

Meet the Ukrainian couples training for war

Meet the Ukrainian couples training for war

Russian astronauts enter ISS in yellow-and-blue suits

Russian astronauts enter ISS in yellow-and-blue suits

 