Ukraine claims Russia hits port, grain silo in Odesa

Russia has stepped up attacks on Ukrainian agricultural and port infrastructure after refusing to extend the Black Sea grain deal.

  • Aug 02 2023, 12:46 ist
  • updated: Aug 02 2023, 12:46 ist
View shows a grain terminal in the sea port in Odesa. Credit: Reuters Photo

Russian drones attacked port and grain storage facilities in the south of Ukraine's coastal Odesa region in the early hours of Wednesday, setting some of them on fire, regional governor Oleh Kiper wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

There have been no reports of casualties, he said. Russia has stepped up attacks on Ukrainian agricultural and port infrastructure after refusing to extend the Black Sea grain deal which had allowed for exports of Ukrainian grain.

