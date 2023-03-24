Ukraine claims Russian forces have withdrawn from town in Kherson region

Ukraine's defence ministry said Thursday that Russian forces had withdrawn from the southern city of Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson region, despite no recent reports of a surge in fighting there.
"As of March 22, 2023, all units of the occupying army that were stationed in the settlement of Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson region left the town," said a defence ministry statement.
Also Read | Zelenskyy visits Kherson region, part occupied by Russia
AFP was unable to verify the claim and the defence ministry did not say its forces had entered the settlement.
