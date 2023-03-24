Russia has withdrawn from town in Kherson: Ukraine

Ukraine claims Russian forces have withdrawn from town in Kherson region

"As of March 22, 2023, all units of the occupying army that were stationed in the settlement of Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson region left the town, statement said

AFP
AFP, Ukraine,
  • Mar 24 2023, 01:28 ist
  • updated: Mar 24 2023, 01:28 ist
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Credit: AP/PTI Photo

Ukraine's defence ministry said Thursday that Russian forces had withdrawn from the southern city of Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson region, despite no recent reports of a surge in fighting there.

"As of March 22, 2023, all units of the occupying army that were stationed in the settlement of Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson region left the town," said a defence ministry statement.

Also Read | Zelenskyy visits Kherson region, part occupied by Russia

AFP was unable to verify the claim and the defence ministry did not say its forces had entered the settlement.

Ukraine
Russia
World news
Russia-Ukraine crisis

