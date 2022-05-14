Ukraine could win war by year-end, says intel chief

Ukraine could win war by year-end, says Kyiv intel chief

Intense fighting is currently raging in eastern Ukraine's Donbas region

AFP
AFP, London,
  • May 14 2022, 14:54 ist
  • updated: May 14 2022, 15:15 ist
A rocket is launched from a truck-mounted multiple rocket launcher near Svyatohirsk, eastern Ukraine. Credit: AFP Photo

The war in Ukraine could reach a "breaking point" by August and end in defeat for Russia before the end of the year, Kyiv's head of military intelligence told the UK's Sky News on Saturday.

Major General Kyrylo Budanov, 36, told the news network that he was "optimistic" about the current trajectory of the conflict.

"The breaking point will be in the second part of August," he said.

"Most of the active combat actions will have finished by the end of this year.

Read | Putin tells Scholz Russia fighting 'Nazi ideology' in Ukraine

"As a result, we will renew Ukrainian power in all our territories that we have lost including Donbas and the Crimea," he said.

Intense fighting is currently raging in eastern Ukraine's Donbas region, where Russia has recently been concentrating its forces without making significant progress.

Budanov said that Ukraine knows "everything about our enemy. We know about their plans almost as they're being made."

The intelligence chief also made unverified claims that a coup was already under way in Moscow to depose President Vladimir Putin, and that the Russian leader was "very sick" with cancer.

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Ukraine
Russia
World news

What's Brewing

Delhi Secretariat to ban single-use plastic from June 1

Delhi Secretariat to ban single-use plastic from June 1

Trees aren’t a climate change cure-all: Here's why

Trees aren’t a climate change cure-all: Here's why

FM Nirmala Sitharaman visits Udupi Krishna Mutt

FM Nirmala Sitharaman visits Udupi Krishna Mutt

DH Toon | Cong to get a younger face at Chintan Shivir?

DH Toon | Cong to get a younger face at Chintan Shivir?

Darkness and light in Tamil Nadu's Sivakasi

Darkness and light in Tamil Nadu's Sivakasi

Calling men ‘bald’ sexual harassment, UK tribunal rules

Calling men ‘bald’ sexual harassment, UK tribunal rules

How to delete personal information from Google Search

How to delete personal information from Google Search

 