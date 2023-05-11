Ukraine counteroffensive needs more time: Zelenskyy

Ukraine counteroffensive needs more time, launching now would cost too many lives: Zelenskyy

Ukraine is receiving advanced Western weapons and Western training for its troops as it gears up for an expected assault

AP
AP, Kyiv,
  • May 11 2023, 14:57 ist
  • updated: May 11 2023, 14:57 ist
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Credit: AFP Photo

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says his country's military needs more time to prepare an anticipated counteroffensive aimed at pushing back Russian occupying forces.

Zelenskyy said in an interview broadcast Thursday by the BBC that it would be “unacceptable” to launch the assault now because too many lives would be lost.

Also Read | Ukraine’s military says Crimea blast was preparation for coming offensive

“With (what we have) we can go forward and be successful,” Zelenskyy said in the interview, according to the BBC.

“But we'd lose a lot of people. I think that's unacceptable,” he was quoted as saying. The interview was reportedly carried out in Kyiv with public service broadcasters who are members of Eurovision News, including the BBC.

“So we need to wait. We still need a bit more time,” Zelenskyy was quoted as saying.

A Ukrainian fightback against Russia's invasion more than 14 months ago has been expected for weeks. Ukraine is receiving advanced Western weapons, including tanks and other armoured vehicles, and Western training for its troops as it gears up for an expected assault.

The Kremlin's forces are deeply entrenched in eastern areas of Ukraine with layered defensive lines reportedly up to 20 kilometres (12 miles) deep. Kyiv's counteroffensive would likely face minefields, anti-tank ditches and other obstacles.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Russia
russia ukraine crisis

Related videos

What's Brewing

Kerala first to have drone surveillance in districts

Kerala first to have drone surveillance in districts

George Santos pleads not guilty to duping donors

George Santos pleads not guilty to duping donors

Google Translate helps reunite elderly woman with kin

Google Translate helps reunite elderly woman with kin

Google I/0 2023: Pixel Fold, Tablet and more unveiled

Google I/0 2023: Pixel Fold, Tablet and more unveiled

Video of couple kissing in Delhi Metro coach goes viral

Video of couple kissing in Delhi Metro coach goes viral

 