Ukraine crisis must not become 'full-fledged' NATO war with Russia: Stoltenberg

NATO must not allow Russia's invasion of Ukraine to spill over into a war between the alliance and Moscow, its chief Jens Stoltenberg said Friday, again ruling out a no-fly zone.
"We have a responsibility to prevent this conflict from escalating beyond Ukraine's borders to becoming a full-fledged war between Russia and NATO," the NATO secretary general told AFP in an interview on the sidelines of a forum in Turkey, saying a no-fly zone over Ukraine would "most likely lead to a full war between NATO and Russia".
