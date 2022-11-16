Ukraine denies 'conspiracy theory' its missile landed in Poland

Ukraine on Tuesday said that allegations that one of its missiles had landed in Poland were a "conspiracy theory" following unconfirmed reports a Russian missile had landed inside the borders of the NATO member.
Read | Strikes put Ukraine in darkness; missiles cross into Poland
"Russia now promotes a conspiracy theory that it was allegedly a missile of Ukrainian air defense that fell on the territory of Poland. This is not true. No one should buy Russian propaganda or amplify its messages," Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Nadal ready 'to die' to return to his tennis peak
Grammy nominations 2023: Beyonce leads race with nine
'Skin-to-skin contact key for premature baby survival'
Bravo, Williamson, Pooran released ahead of IPL auction
'Kangaroo-like' mother care helps premature babies
Kieron Pollard retires from IPL
IRCTC allowed to customise food menu for more options