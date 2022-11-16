Ukraine denies 'conspiracy theory' its missile landed in Poland

Ukraine on Tuesday said that allegations that one of its missiles had landed in Poland were a "conspiracy theory" following unconfirmed reports a Russian missile had landed inside the borders of the NATO member.

"Russia now promotes a conspiracy theory that it was allegedly a missile of Ukrainian air defense that fell on the territory of Poland. This is not true. No one should buy Russian propaganda or amplify its messages," Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter.