Ukraine deputy prosecutor general removed amid shakeup

As per a statement, he was acting 'according to his own wish'

Reuters
Reuters, Kyiv,
  • Jan 24 2023, 14:48 ist
  • updated: Jan 24 2023, 14:48 ist
Ukraine's Deputy Prosecutor General Oleksiy Symonenko. Credit: Twitter/CyberRealms1

Ukraine's Deputy Prosecutor General Oleksiy Symonenko was removed from his post during a shakeup of senior officials on Tuesday, the Prosecutor General's Office said.

The statement announcing his removal gave no reason for the decision but said it had been "according to his own wish".

Ukraine
World news

