Ukraine deputy prosecutor general removed amid shakeup

Ukraine's Deputy Prosecutor General Oleksiy Symonenko was removed from his post during a shakeup of senior officials on Tuesday, the Prosecutor General's Office said.
The statement announcing his removal gave no reason for the decision but said it had been "according to his own wish".
