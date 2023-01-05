Ukraine dismisses Putin truce proposal as hypocrisy and propaganda

Ukraine dismisses Putin truce proposal as hypocrisy

The Russian Federation must leave the occupied territories - only then will it have a 'temporary truce', the official said

Reuters
Reuters, Kyiv,
  • Jan 05 2023, 22:36 ist
  • updated: Jan 05 2023, 22:36 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

A senior Ukrainian official dismissed a 36-hour ceasefire proposal by Moscow on Thursday as hypocrisy and propaganda, and said a "temporary truce" would be possible only when Russia leaves territory it has seized in Ukraine.

The Kremlin said President Vladimir Putin had ordered a ceasefire over the Orthodox Christian Christmas, starting at midday on Friday.

"The Russian Federation must leave the occupied territories - only then will it have a 'temporary truce'. Keep hypocrisy to yourself," Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak wrote on Twitter.

In a more detailed statement to media, Podolyak said Putin's proposal was "purely a propaganda gesture".

He said Russia, which invaded Ukraine last February, wanted to secure additional time to reduce the intensity of military clashes and regroup, mobilise additional forces and continue to build fortifications on territory it has occupied.

"A banal trick. There is not the slightest desire to end the war in this," Podolyak said.

"Moreover, let me remind you that only Russia attacks civilian objects with missiles/drones, including places of religious rites, and does this precisely on Christmas holidays," he said following Russian attacks during the recent festive period.

