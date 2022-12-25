Ukraine gives all-clear after air-raid alarms

Ukraine gives all-clear after air-raid alarms

A spokesperson for Ukraine's air forces said earlier on Sunday that Russian military jets were flying virtually around the clock

Reuters
Reuters, Kyiv,
  • Dec 25 2022, 16:15 ist
  • updated: Dec 25 2022, 16:15 ist
Representative image of a Russian air strike in Ukraine. Credit: Reuters Photo

Air raid sirens wailed in Kyiv and across all Ukrainian regions on Sunday morning but no new Russian attacks were reported, officials said. The all-clear was later given.

Unconfirmed Ukrainian social media reports suggested the sirens may have been triggered after Russian jets took to the skies in Belarus and that the all-clear was sounded after the planes returned to their bases.

Read | Putin says Russia ready to negotiate over Ukraine

Reuters was unable to verify those reports.

Yuriy Ihnat, a spokesperson for Ukraine's air forces, told national television earlier on Sunday that Russian military jets were flying virtually around the clock.

"But we have increased readiness - everything that takes off must be under our control," Ihnat said.

Russia has carried out a series of missile and drone strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure since mid-October, knocking out power and causing emergency blackouts in many areas.

On Saturday a Russian strike on the southern city of Kherson, recently liberated by Ukrainian forces, killed at least 10 people, wounded 58 and left bloodied corpses on the road, authorities said, in what Kyiv condemned as wanton killing for pleasure. Moscow accused Ukraine of launching the attack. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Russia
Ukraine
Russia-Ukraine crisis
World news

What's Brewing

Candied peels of wonder

Candied peels of wonder

A tryst with Santa in Rovaniemi

A tryst with Santa in Rovaniemi

Will India offer a rainbow of hope for the LGBTQ+?

Will India offer a rainbow of hope for the LGBTQ+?

Women’s cricket stepping out of men’s shadow

Women’s cricket stepping out of men’s shadow

 