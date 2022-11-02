Ukraine grain corridor needs protection: Zelenskyy

Ukraine grain corridor needs long-term protection: Zelenskyy

Russia must clearly understand that it will receive a harsh global response to any measures that disrupt our food exports, Zelenskyy said

AFP
AFP, Kyiv, Ukraine,
  • Nov 02 2022, 04:08 ist
  • updated: Nov 02 2022, 04:08 ist
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Credit: Reuters Photo

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday that the grain shipping corridor to get food out of his country, part of an agreement which Russia has suspended, needs reliable, long-term protection.

"The grain corridor needs reliable and long-term protection," Zelensky said ahead of Wednesday when no cargo movement is expected in the humanitarian corridor.

"Russia must clearly understand that it will receive a harsh global response to any measures that disrupt our food exports," he said in his daily address on social media.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
World news

What's Brewing

New potentially hazardous asteroid discovered

New potentially hazardous asteroid discovered

Puneeth conferred 'Karnataka Ratna' posthumously

Puneeth conferred 'Karnataka Ratna' posthumously

Kerala airport to halt flights for 'God's passage'

Kerala airport to halt flights for 'God's passage'

Qatar World Cup: 12 years of disputes

Qatar World Cup: 12 years of disputes

Why it took HBO so long to make shows about women

Why it took HBO so long to make shows about women

Post tragic crush, lost shoes await owners at Seoul gym

Post tragic crush, lost shoes await owners at Seoul gym

 