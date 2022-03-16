Ukraine has connected to European energy grid: Prez

Ukraine has connected to European energy grid, says Zelenskyy

Reuters
Reuters, Lviv,
  • Mar 16 2022, 20:06 ist
  • updated: Mar 16 2022, 20:06 ist
Credit: DH Creative

Ukraine has completed the process of connecting to the main European electricity grid, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Twitter on Wednesday.

"Now (Ukrainian) electricity flows in (the EU) and vice versa,” he said.

The chief executive of a major Ukrainian power company told Reuters last week that Ukraine could get up to 15% of its power from the EU if its generating capacity was hit by Russia’s invasion

Russia
Ukraine
Russia-Ukraine crisis
World news
World Politics
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

