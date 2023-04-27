Ukraine has received 1.5K armoured vehicles, 230 tanks

Ukraine has received 1,550 armoured vehicles, 230 tanks since the war began: NATO chief

These deliveries account for more than 98% of the combat vehicles promised to Ukraine

AFP
AFP, Brussels,
  • Apr 27 2023, 16:07 ist
  • updated: Apr 27 2023, 16:11 ist
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg. Credit: AFP Photo

NATO allies and partners have provided Ukraine with 1,550 armoured vehicles and 230 tanks to form units and help it retake territory from Russian forces, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday.

The deliveries, since the start of the war in February last year, represent "more than 98 per cent of the combat vehicles promised to Ukraine", Stoltenberg told a news conference.

"In total we have trained and equipped more than nine new Ukrainian armoured brigades. This will put Ukraine in a strong position to continue to retake occupied territory."

