Ukraine has received 1,550 armoured vehicles, 230 tanks since the war began: NATO chief

NATO allies and partners have provided Ukraine with 1,550 armoured vehicles and 230 tanks to form units and help it retake territory from Russian forces, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday.
The deliveries, since the start of the war in February last year, represent "more than 98 per cent of the combat vehicles promised to Ukraine", Stoltenberg told a news conference.
"In total we have trained and equipped more than nine new Ukrainian armoured brigades. This will put Ukraine in a strong position to continue to retake occupied territory."
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
TTD uses 3 tonnes of flowers for annual Pushpayagam
102-yr-old convicted Nazi guard dies awaiting appeal
B'luru man kills father for refusing money for liquor
One killed as fight over girl ends in tragedy
Andhra school text books now available in PDF format
Brazilian dictionary adds Pelé as synonym of best