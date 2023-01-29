Ukraine imposes sanctions on 182 Russian firms

Ukraine imposes sanctions on 182 Russian, Belarusian firms, 3 people

The sanctioned companies chiefly engage in the transportation of goods, vehicle leasing and chemical production

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 29 2023, 08:51 ist
  • updated: Jan 29 2023, 08:51 ist
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Credit: AFP Photo

Ukraine imposed sanctions against 182 Russian and Belarusian companies, and three individuals, in the latest of a series of steps by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to block Moscow's and Minsk's connections to his country.

"Their assets in Ukraine are blocked, their properties will be used for our defence," Zelenskiy said in a video address.

The sanctioned companies chiefly engage in the transportation of goods, vehicle leasing and chemical production, according to the list published by the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

Also Read: Three killed in Russian strike on east Ukraine city

The list includes Russian potash fertiliser producer and exporter Uralkali, Belarus state-owned potash producer Belaruskali, Belarusian Railways, as well as Russia's VTB-Leasing and Gazprombank Leasing both dealing with transport leasing.

Ukraine has sanctioned hundreds of Russian and Belarusian individuals and firms since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February last year. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Ukraine
Russia
Russia-Ukraine crisis
World news

What's Brewing

Bengaluru markets: A heritage of apathy & poor planning

Bengaluru markets: A heritage of apathy & poor planning

The eerie silence of the women of Partition

The eerie silence of the women of Partition

Period poverty and the cycle of neglect

Period poverty and the cycle of neglect

Pondering along with our pets

Pondering along with our pets

Finding the peg for how much is too much

Finding the peg for how much is too much

Cannabis most commonly used among teens in Kerala

Cannabis most commonly used among teens in Kerala

 