Ukraine lifts air raid alerts after Russia attacks

Ukraine lifts air raid alerts across most of nation after Russia attacks

Russia has launched around 20 separate missile and drone strikes against Ukrainian cities since the start of May.

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 02 2023, 09:36 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2023, 09:45 ist
A Ukrainian serviceman observes an area from a trench at a position near the frontline town of Bakhmut, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine. Credit: Reuters Photo

Ukrainian authorities on Friday lifted air raid alerts across most of the nation, including for the capital Kyiv, hours after Russia fired off a new round of aerial missiles, official websites showed.

Russia has launched around 20 separate missile and drone strikes against Ukrainian cities since the start of May.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, who earlier reported two separate waves of attacks, wrote on Telegram that there had been no calls for rescue services as a result of the latest attacks.

Ukraine regularly says its defences knock down the majority of Russia's missiles and drones. 

