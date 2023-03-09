Russia fired 81 missiles, 8 drones today: Ukraine

Ukraine military says Russia fired 81 missiles, 8 drones in morning strikes

Ukraine destroyed 34 cruise missiles and four Shahed suicide drones, the statement read

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Mar 09 2023, 13:14 ist
  • updated: Mar 09 2023, 13:14 ist
Emergency workers extinguish fire in vehicles at the site of a Russian missile strike, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine. Credit: Reuters Photo

Russia fired 81 missiles, including six Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, and eight drones at Ukraine in early-morning strikes on Thursday, the Ukrainian air force said.

Ukraine destroyed 34 cruise missiles and four Shahed suicide drones, and eight drones and guided missiles were also prevented from reaching their targets, it said in a statement. The Ukrainian military cannot intercept the Kinzhal missile.

Also Read | 5 dead, others hurt in Russian missile attacks: Ukraine

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Russia-Ukraine crisis
Russia
Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
World news
missiles

Related videos

What's Brewing

Celebrating Karnataka's women scientists

Celebrating Karnataka's women scientists

Deprivation amid rise in K’taka human development index

Deprivation amid rise in K’taka human development index

How Kodavas lost their distinct identity

How Kodavas lost their distinct identity

Women are going gray. Get over it

Women are going gray. Get over it

 