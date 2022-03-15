Ukraine must recognise it can't join NATO: Zelenskyy

Ukraine must recognise it can't join NATO: Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy again urged Western allies to provide Ukraine with warplanes

AP
AP, Kyiv,
  • Mar 15 2022, 21:30 ist
  • updated: Mar 16 2022, 00:52 ist
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Credit: AFP Photo

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says the country realizes that it can't join NATO.

Speaking Tuesday to representatives of the UK-led Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF), Zelenskyy said that “we heard for years about the allegedly open doors” of NATO, but “we have already heard that we won't be able to join.”

Also Read | Biden, NATO leaders to meet in Brussels next week to discuss Russian invasion of Ukraine

He added that “it's the truth we must recognise, and I'm glad that our people are starting to realise that and count on themselves and our partners who are helping us.”

The JEF may consist of Denmark, Finland, Estonia, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Sweden and Norway.

Zelenskyy again urged Western allies to provide Ukraine with warplanes.

