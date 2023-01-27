Ukraine needs $17 bn in additional financing for energy repairs: PM Denys Shmyhal

Ukraine needs $17 bn for energy repairs: PM Shmyhal

This year we need to finance a huge budget deficit of about $38 billion, Shmyhal said

Reuters
Reuters, Kyiv,
  • Jan 27 2023, 23:05 ist
  • updated: Jan 27 2023, 23:05 ist
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Ukraine will need an additional $17 billion in financing this year for energy repairs, de-mining and to rebuild infrastructure, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Friday.

He told a government meeting that five high-voltage substations in the central, southern and south-west regions were hit during Russia's air attacks on Thursday.

Also Read | Zelenskyy appearance at Italy song fest criticized

The energy sector has been severely damaged following four months of Russian missile and drones attacks. Shmyhal said the government hosted a meeting with Western partners this week to coordinate financial support in a transparent and efficient way.

"This year we need to finance a huge budget deficit of about $38 billion. Another $17 billion this year will be needed for fast reconstruction of the energy, humanitarian de-mining, rebuilding of the housing, critical and social infrastructure," Shmyhal said at the meeting.

The government also said it was setting up a state agency for infrastructure recovery and development. Mustafa Nayem, a prominent former journalist who had been a deputy infrastructure minister since 2021, would head the newly-created agency. 

