Ukraine nuclear reactor shut down due to shelling, says operator

Power unit No. 6 continues to work in the energy system of Ukraine, the operator said

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Sep 01 2022, 14:02 ist
  • updated: Sep 01 2022, 14:02 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

One of two operational reactors at Ukraine's Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant complex has been shut down due to Russian shelling, operator Energoatom said on Thursday.

"As a result of another mortar shelling by Russian ... forces at the site of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the emergency protection was activated and the operational fifth power unit was shut down," Energoatom wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Energoatom added that "power unit No. 6 continues to work in the energy system of Ukraine" and is supplying electricity for the power plant's own needs.

Ukraine
World news
nuclear reactors

