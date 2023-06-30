'Ukraine playing dangerous game over Zaporizhzhia'

Ukraine playing 'dangerous game' over Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: Lavrov

The UN atomic energy agency has frequently appealed to both sides to avoid shelling in the vicinity of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • Jun 30 2023, 16:32 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2023, 16:32 ist
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Credit: Reuters Photo

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday Ukraine was playing a dangerous game regarding the nuclear power plant at Zaporizhzhia, accusing Kyiv of "pure lies" with statements suggesting that Moscow plans to blow up the plant.

Read | Human Rights Watch reports new evidence of Ukrainian use of banned landmines

The UN atomic energy agency has frequently appealed to both sides to avoid shelling in the vicinity of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Europe's largest, which is located in southern Ukraine but is controlled by Russian forces.

Lavrov said Russia had expressed its serious concerns about Ukraine's "provocative actions".

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Russia-Ukraine crisis
Russia
Ukraine
World news
Sergei Lavrov

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Housefull 5' to release on Diwali 2024: Akshay Kumar

'Housefull 5' to release on Diwali 2024: Akshay Kumar

Domestic violence to rise as India heats up: Study

Domestic violence to rise as India heats up: Study

Messi's Miami move no holiday, says Martino

Messi's Miami move no holiday, says Martino

Meet Sachin Gupta, the man behind the $4.6 bn IBM deal

Meet Sachin Gupta, the man behind the $4.6 bn IBM deal

Mary Kom named Global Indian Icon at UK-India Awards

Mary Kom named Global Indian Icon at UK-India Awards

Mumbai rains: Traffic hit, local trains slow down

Mumbai rains: Traffic hit, local trains slow down

In Pics | Rahul meets violence-hit people in Manipur

In Pics | Rahul meets violence-hit people in Manipur

PM Modi takes metro on his way to Delhi University

PM Modi takes metro on his way to Delhi University

Chinese company to pay employees 1 bn yuan to have kids

Chinese company to pay employees 1 bn yuan to have kids

Bear Grylls sees AI as next ‘survival skill’

Bear Grylls sees AI as next ‘survival skill’

 