Ukraine playing 'dangerous game' over Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday Ukraine was playing a dangerous game regarding the nuclear power plant at Zaporizhzhia, accusing Kyiv of "pure lies" with statements suggesting that Moscow plans to blow up the plant.

The UN atomic energy agency has frequently appealed to both sides to avoid shelling in the vicinity of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Europe's largest, which is located in southern Ukraine but is controlled by Russian forces.

Lavrov said Russia had expressed its serious concerns about Ukraine's "provocative actions".