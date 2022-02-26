Ukraine president Zelenskyy speaks with Modi, seeks India's support at UNSC

Zelenskyy seeks India's support at UNSC

He also informed Modi of the course of Ukraine repulsing the Russian aggression

PTI
PTI, Kyiv,
  • Feb 26 2022, 20:00 ist
  • updated: Feb 26 2022, 20:05 ist
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Credit: AFP photo

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought India's political support at the UN Security Council to stop Russia's military offensive against his country.

Zelenskyy also informed Prime Minister Modi of the course of Ukraine repulsing the Russian aggression.

Read | Amid Russia war, Zelenskyy takes centre stage in Kyiv

"Spoke with Indian Prime Minister @narendramodi. Informed of the course of Ukraine repulsing Russian aggression," Zelenskuyy said in a tweet.

"More than 100,000 invaders are on our land. They insidiously fire on residential buildings. Urged India to give us political support in UN Security Council. Stop the aggressor together!" he said.

India abstained on a UN Security Council resolution by the US that "deplores in the strongest terms" Russia's "aggression" against Ukraine, as New Delhi called for the immediate cessation of violence and hostilities and asserted that dialogue is the "only answer" to settling disputes.

Narendra Modi
India
Volodymyr Zelensky
UNSC
World news

