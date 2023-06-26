Ukraine reclaims 130 sq km along southern front line: Ukraine deputy defence minister

Ukraine has reclaimed some 130 square kilometres (50 square miles) from Russian forces along the southern front line since the start of the counteroffensive, Ukraine Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar said on Monday.
"The situation in the south has not undergone significant changes over the past week," Maliar told the national broadcaster.
She added that along the eastern part of the front line, which includes the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Maryinka directions, about 250 combat clashes have taken place over the past week.
