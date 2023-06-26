Reclaimed 130sq km land from Russia: Ukraine minister

Ukraine reclaims 130 sq km along southern front line: Ukraine deputy defence minister

About 250 combat clashes have taken place over the past week.

Reuters
Reuters, Kyiv,
  • Jun 26 2023, 11:55 ist
  • updated: Jun 26 2023, 13:47 ist
Ukrainian servicemen point a BM-21 Grad multiple launch rocket system before firing towards Russian troops near a front line in Zaporizhzhia region. Credit: Reuters Photo

Ukraine has reclaimed some 130 square kilometres (50 square miles) from Russian forces along the southern front line since the start of the counteroffensive, Ukraine Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar said on Monday.

Also Read | Two killed in Ukrainian shelling of Donetsk

"The situation in the south has not undergone significant changes over the past week," Maliar told the national broadcaster.

She added that along the eastern part of the front line, which includes the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Maryinka directions, about 250 combat clashes have taken place over the past week.

Russia
World news
Ukraine
Russia-Ukraine crisis

