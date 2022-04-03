Ukraine reports diminished intensity of Russian strikes

Ukraine reports diminished intensity of Russian air, missile strikes

Reuters
Reuters,
  Apr 03 2022, 04:30 ist
  • updated: Apr 03 2022, 04:30 ist
A used anti-tank missile lies on the ground as a local resident rides a bike, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in the village of Kozarovychi, in Kyiv region, Ukraine. Credit: Reuters Photo

The general staff of the Ukrainian armed forces on Saturday said the intensity of Russian air and missile strikes had diminished, adding that Moscow continued to withdraw units through the north of Ukraine.

In a Facebook post, the general staff also said retreating Russian forces were deploying mines on roads and in some settlements. 

