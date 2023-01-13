Ukraine resisting 'high intensity' offensive in Soledar

Ukraine said Friday it was resisting a "high intensity" Russian offensive in Soledar, a town in the eastern Donetsk region where Moscow was deploying more troops.

"It was hot overnight in Soledar. Hostilities continued. The enemy relocated almost all of its main forces to the Donetsk front and is maintaining a high intensity offensive," Deputy Defence Minister Ganna Malyar said, adding this was a "difficult phase of the war".

