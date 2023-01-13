Ukraine resisting 'high intensity' offensive in Soledar

Ukraine resisting 'high intensity' offensive in Soledar

'The enemy relocated almost all of its main forces to the Donetsk front and is maintaining a high intensity offensive,' Deputy Defence Minister Ganna Malyar said

AFP
AFP, Kyiv, Ukraine,
  • Jan 13 2023, 14:55 ist
  • updated: Jan 13 2023, 14:55 ist
This grab taken from AFP video footage shows a member of Ukraine's military looking away as a BM-21'Grad' MLRS 122mm rocket launcher fires on the outskirts of Soledar on January 11. Credit: AFP Photo

Ukraine said Friday it was resisting a "high intensity" Russian offensive in Soledar, a town in the eastern Donetsk region where Moscow was deploying more troops.

"It was hot overnight in Soledar. Hostilities continued. The enemy relocated almost all of its main forces to the Donetsk front and is maintaining a high intensity offensive," Deputy Defence Minister Ganna Malyar said, adding this was a "difficult phase of the war".

Also Read — Russia changes commanders again in Ukraine, military firm says Soledar town fully captured
 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Russia-Ukraine crisis
Russia
Ukraine
World news

What's Brewing

Bread to Ganga jal: What Indians need within 10 mins

Bread to Ganga jal: What Indians need within 10 mins

Ganga Villas: Peek inside world's longest river cruise

Ganga Villas: Peek inside world's longest river cruise

Messi, Mbappe, Neymar together for first time since WC

Messi, Mbappe, Neymar together for first time since WC

FIH Men's World Cup: India stare at Herculean challenge

FIH Men's World Cup: India stare at Herculean challenge

2022 among eight hottest years on record: UN

2022 among eight hottest years on record: UN

Russian gets 5-yr jail for refusing to fight in Ukraine

Russian gets 5-yr jail for refusing to fight in Ukraine

 