Ukraine resisting 'high intensity' offensive in Soledar

Ukraine said Friday it was resisting a "high intensity" Russian offensive in Soledar, a town in the eastern Donetsk region where Moscow was deploying more troops.
"It was hot overnight in Soledar. Hostilities continued. The enemy relocated almost all of its main forces to the Donetsk front and is maintaining a high intensity offensive," Deputy Defence Minister Ganna Malyar said, adding this was a "difficult phase of the war".
Also Read — Russia changes commanders again in Ukraine, military firm says Soledar town fully captured
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Bread to Ganga jal: What Indians need within 10 mins
Ganga Villas: Peek inside world's longest river cruise
Messi, Mbappe, Neymar together for first time since WC
FIH Men's World Cup: India stare at Herculean challenge
2022 among eight hottest years on record: UN
Russian gets 5-yr jail for refusing to fight in Ukraine