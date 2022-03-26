Ukraine says 10 humanitarian corridors agreed for front line areas

Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said the agreement has been reached on the establishment of 10 humanitarian corridors on Saturday to evacuate civilians from front line hotspots in Ukrainian towns and cities
Speaking on national television, she said civilians trying to leave the besieged southern port of Mariupol would have to leave in private cars as Russian forces were not letting buses through their checkpoints around the southern port city.
Russia fuelling nuclear arms race, says Zelenskyy
Reuters could not independently verify this information.
Ukraine and Russia have traded blame when humanitarian corridors have failed to work in recent weeks.
