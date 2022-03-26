Ukraine says 10 humanitarian corridors agreed for front line areas

'10 humanitarian corridors agreed for front line areas'

Ukraine and Russia have traded blame when humanitarian corridors have failed to work in recent weeks

AFP, Lyiv,
  • Mar 26 2022, 14:58 ist
  • updated: Mar 26 2022, 14:58 ist

Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said the agreement has been reached on the establishment of 10 humanitarian corridors on Saturday to evacuate civilians from front line hotspots in Ukrainian towns and cities

Speaking on national television, she said civilians trying to leave the besieged southern port of Mariupol would have to leave in private cars as Russian forces were not letting buses through their checkpoints around the southern port city.

Reuters could not independently verify this information.

Ukraine and Russia have traded blame when humanitarian corridors have failed to work in recent weeks.

