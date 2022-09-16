Ukraine says 10 torture rooms found in recaptured land

Ukraine says 10 'torture rooms' found in recaptured region

As Ukrainian troops have retaken swathes of territory in the north east, officials have said they feared discovering Russian war crimes in newly-liberated areas

AFP
AFP, Kyiv,
  Sep 16 2022, 18:47 ist
  • updated: Sep 16 2022, 18:48 ist
The Lord's Prayer carved on the wall by Ukrainian prisoners in a 'torture room' found. Credit: Twitter/@DefenceU

Ukraine said Friday it had discovered at least 10 locations in territory recaptured from Russian forces in the east of the country that had been used for torture.

As Ukrainian troops have retaken swathes of territory in the north east, officials have said they feared discovering Russian war crimes in newly-liberated areas.

"I can talk about the presence of at least 10 torture centres in settlements" in the Kharkiv region, Ukraine's police chief Igor Klymenko said during a briefing, the Interfax news agency reported.

He said "two torture centres were found in Balakliya", a town in the northeast.

Klymenko also said authorities had opened 204 criminal cases probing possible war crimes committed by Russian forces over the past week.

Meanwhile, AFP journalists saw hundreds of graves in a forest next to the recaptured city of Izyum, after Kyiv announced the discovery of mass burial sites.

