Ukraine says 198 civilians killed in Russian invasion

AFP
AFP, Kyiv,
  • Feb 26 2022, 16:02 ist
  • updated: Feb 26 2022, 16:04 ist
A woman walks in front of a damaged residential building at Koshytsa Street, a suburb of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv. Credit: AFP Photo

Ukraine's health minister said Saturday that 198 civilians, including three children, have been killed so far by Russian forces attacking the pro-Western country.

"Unfortunately, according to operative data, at the hands of the invaders we have 198 dead, including 3 children, 1,115 wounded, including 33 children," Health Minister Viktor Lyashko wrote on Facebook.

World news
Ukraine
Russia

