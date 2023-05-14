Captured over ten enemy positions in Bakhmut: Ukraine

Ukraine says captured over 'ten enemy positions' in Bakhmut

'Today our units have captured more than ten enemy positions in the northern and southern outskirts of Bakhmut,' Deputy Defence Minister Ganna Malyar said

AFP
AFP, Kyiv,
  • May 14 2023, 21:55 ist
  • updated: May 14 2023, 21:55 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

Kyiv said on Sunday that Ukrainian forces have captured more than ten Russian positions on the outskirts of the frontline city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine.

"Today our units have captured more than ten enemy positions in the northern and southern outskirts of Bakhmut," Deputy Defence Minister Ganna Malyar said on social media. "Enemy soldiers of various units have been captured."

Ukraine
Russia
World news
Kyiv
Bakhmut

