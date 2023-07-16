Ukraine says fighting in east has intensified

Ukraine says fighting in east has intensified

Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar said that Russian forces have been attacking in the direction of Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region for two successive days.

Reuters
Reuters, Kyiv,
  • Jul 16 2023, 19:03 ist
  • updated: Jul 16 2023, 19:03 ist
krainian servicemen, of the 10th separate mountain assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, prepare to fire a mortar at their positions at a front line, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, near the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk region, Ukraine July 13, 2023. Credit: Reuters Photo

Fighting in eastern Ukraine has "somewhat intensified" as Ukrainian and Russian forces clash in at least three areas on the eastern front, a senior Ukrainian defence official said on Sunday.

Kyiv launched a long-awaited counteroffensive to retake Russian-occupied territory last month and has made incremental gains in parts of the east and south.

Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar said on Telegram that Russian forces have been attacking in the direction of Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region for two successive days.

Also Read | Russia has stockpiled cluster bombs and will use them in Ukraine if it has to, says Putin

"We are on the defensive," Maliar wrote. "There are fierce battles, the positions of both sides change dynamically several times a day."

Maliar also said the two armies were pummelling one another around the ruined city of Bakhmut but that Ukrainian forces were "gradually moving forward" along its southern flank.

She added that Kyiv's troops were also fending off Russian attacks near Avdiivka and Maryinka.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with state television, part of which was released on Sunday, that Ukraine's counteroffensive was "not succeeding" and that attempts to break through Russian defences had failed.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Russia-Ukraine crisis
Ukraine

Related videos

What's Brewing

Spanish island wildfire out of control, 4K evacuated

Spanish island wildfire out of control, 4K evacuated

Tripura: School boat service to ferry students for free

Tripura: School boat service to ferry students for free

All too well for US economy, thanks to Taylor Swift

All too well for US economy, thanks to Taylor Swift

How flood-hit slum dwellers are surviving in Delhi

How flood-hit slum dwellers are surviving in Delhi

Google doodle celebrates Zarina Hashmi's 86th birthday

Google doodle celebrates Zarina Hashmi's 86th birthday

Caught in deluge: Floods in India’s ill-equipped cities

Caught in deluge: Floods in India’s ill-equipped cities

 