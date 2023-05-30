Ukraine destroys over 20 Russian drones in Kyiv attack

Ukraine says it destroyed more than 20 drones in Russia-launched attack on Kyiv

It was the third attack on the city in 24 hours

Reuters
Reuters,
  • May 30 2023, 09:19 ist
  • updated: May 30 2023, 09:19 ist
A firefighter walks near cars damaged during a massive Russian drone strike, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine May 30, 2023. Credit: Reuters Photo

Ukraine air defence forces destroyed more than 20 drones in Russia-launched overnight air attacks on Kyiv, the military administration of the Ukrainian capital said early on Tuesday.

Calling it a "massive" attack launched in several waves, Serhiy Popko, the head of Kyiv's military administration, said on the Telegram messaging app that Russia conducted the assault using Iranian-made Shahed drones only.

It was the third attack on the city in 24 hours. It was not immediately known how many drones Russia launched.

World news
Russia
Ukraine
Kyiv
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

