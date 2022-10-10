Shot down at least 41 Russian missiles: Ukraine

Ukraine says it has shot down at least 41 Russian missiles

'This morning, 75 missiles were launched. 41 of them were neutralised by our air defence,' General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi

Reuters
Reuters, Kyiv,
  • Oct 10 2022, 15:22 ist
  • updated: Oct 10 2022, 15:22 ist
Smoke rises over the city after a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv. Credit: Reuters Photo

Ukraine's top general said Ukrainian forces shot down at least 41 missiles that were fired at Ukraine by Russia on Monday morning.

"This morning, 75 missiles were launched. 41 of them were neutralised by our air defence," General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, wrote on Twitter.

Also Read — Kyiv says Russia launched 75 missiles on Ukraine Monday morning

