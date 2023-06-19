Ukraine says it recaptured Piatykhatky in counterattack

Ukraine says it recaptured Piatykhatky in southern counterattack

A Russian-installed official in the partially occupied Zaporizhzhia region had said on Sunday that Kyiv's troops had retaken Piatykhatky.

Reuters
Reuters, Kyiv,
  • Jun 19 2023, 15:29 ist
  • updated: Jun 19 2023, 15:29 ist
A Ukrainian serviceman is seen in a shelter. Credit: Reuters Photo

Ukraine said on Monday its forces had recaptured Piatykhatky, a village on the road to one of the most heavily defended areas of the Russian-occupied south, and that they had retaken 113 square km (44 square miles) of land in the last two weeks.

Ukrainian soldiers held up yellow-and-blue national flags in a video circulated on social media, in which they said they were inside Piatykhatky, the eighth southeastern village that Kyiv says it has liberated.

"Today, June 18, the forces of 128 assault brigade chased out the Russians from the village of Piatykhatky. The Russians ran away leaving equipment and ammunition. Glory to Ukraine!" an unidentified soldier said.

Also Read | Russia says it repelled Ukrainian attack on Novodonetske village in counteroffensive zone

Reuters could not immediately verify where the video was shot.

A Russian-installed official in the partially occupied Zaporizhzhia region had said on Sunday that Kyiv's troops had retaken Piatykhatky, but that they had then been pushed out and that the settlement was now located in a "grey" area of control.

Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar said Ukrainian forces had not only retaken Piatykhatky but had advanced by up to seven km (4.3 miles) into Russian lines in two weeks.

"In the course of two weeks of offensive operations in the Berdiansk and Melitopol directions, eight settlements were liberated," Maliar wrote on the Telegram messenger.

Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield assertions. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Russia-Ukraine crisis
Russia
Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
World news

Related videos

What's Brewing

Airbnb ties up with ministry to promote heritage stays

Airbnb ties up with ministry to promote heritage stays

Kajol talks about toughest choices she has made so far

Kajol talks about toughest choices she has made so far

Ancient Amazon charcoal, carbon market's next big thing

Ancient Amazon charcoal, carbon market's next big thing

North India endures a heat wave, and a wave of deaths

North India endures a heat wave, and a wave of deaths

Bengaluru college demands 2.1% of students' salary

Bengaluru college demands 2.1% of students' salary

Jallikattu and animal rights

Jallikattu and animal rights

Indian researchers in Arctic, Antarctic to do yoga

Indian researchers in Arctic, Antarctic to do yoga

 