Ukraine says it shoots down Russian drones over Kyiv

Ukraine said on Tuesday it had shot down a dozen Russian drones over the capital Kyiv, adding that there had been no casualties as a result of Moscow's latest aerial barrage.

Single-use drones were key to a series of attacks that Russia launched against Ukrainian infrastructure over the winter months, disrupting heat, water and electricity supplies to much of the population.

"In total, 12 enemy UAVs of this type were detected and destroyed by... air defence forces in the airspace of Kyiv," said the head of the city's military administration, Sergiy Popko.

"There were no victims."

He said "a non-residential building caught fire due to falling UAV wreckage" and the fire had been extinguished.

The Ukrainian armed forces said that Russia had launched a total of 15 Iranian-made drones in the country overnight and that 14 of them had been destroyed.

"The threat of further missile and air strikes remains high across Ukraine," the general staff said.