Ukraine says no civilian evacuations for third day

Ukraine said Tuesday there would be no humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians in the country for a third consecutive day because there has been no agreement with Russia.
Ukrainian officials say Russia has launched a major offensive into the eastern Donbas region, opening a new phase of its invasion after being thwarted in efforts to capture the capital, Kyiv.
FOLLOW LATEST UPDATES ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE CRISIS HERE
"Today, April 19, there will unfortunately be no humanitarian corridor," Ukaine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk wrote on Telegram.
"The intense bombardment of Donbas is continuing."
Vereshchuk said that "the Russians refuse to open a corridor" to evacuate civilians from the besieged port city of Mariupol towards Berdyansk.
"We're continuing the difficult negotiations for humanitarian corridors in the Kherson and Kharkiv regions", in the south and east respectively, she added.
Check out DH's latest videos:
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Deported Ukrainians in Russia dream of returning home
After a 2-year ban, hugs are back at Disneyland
Iran fights to recover stolen antiquities
Electric chopsticks are here to enhance salty taste
Sleuths tackle art traffickers in a global black market
Coins worth Rs 11 cr missing from SBI vaults
All Saints Church to lose 7 more trees to metro
DH Toon | Communal violence takes stage amid inflation
In Belagavi, fighting malnourishment with awareness
Sobering lessons from Sri Lanka's economic crisis