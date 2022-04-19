Ukraine says no civilian evacuations for third day

Ukraine says no civilian evacuations for third day

Ukrainian officials say Russia has launched a major offensive into the eastern Donbas region

AFP
AFP, Kyiv,
  • Apr 19 2022, 13:36 ist
  • updated: Apr 19 2022, 13:36 ist
Russia's military focus now seems to be on seizing the eastern Donbas region, where Russian-backed separatists control the Donetsk and Lugansk areas. Credit: AFP photo

Ukraine said Tuesday there would be no humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians in the country for a third consecutive day because there has been no agreement with Russia.

Ukrainian officials say Russia has launched a major offensive into the eastern Donbas region, opening a new phase of its invasion after being thwarted in efforts to capture the capital, Kyiv.

FOLLOW LATEST UPDATES ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE CRISIS HERE

"Today, April 19, there will unfortunately be no humanitarian corridor," Ukaine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk wrote on Telegram.

"The intense bombardment of Donbas is continuing."

Vereshchuk said that "the Russians refuse to open a corridor" to evacuate civilians from the besieged port city of Mariupol towards Berdyansk.

"We're continuing the difficult negotiations for humanitarian corridors in the Kherson and Kharkiv regions", in the south and east respectively, she added.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Russia
Ukraine
Russia-Ukraine crisis
evacuation
World news
World Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

Deported Ukrainians in Russia dream of returning home

Deported Ukrainians in Russia dream of returning home

After a 2-year ban, hugs are back at Disneyland

After a 2-year ban, hugs are back at Disneyland

Iran fights to recover stolen antiquities

Iran fights to recover stolen antiquities

Electric chopsticks are here to enhance salty taste

Electric chopsticks are here to enhance salty taste

Sleuths tackle art traffickers in a global black market

Sleuths tackle art traffickers in a global black market

Coins worth Rs 11 cr missing from SBI vaults

Coins worth Rs 11 cr missing from SBI vaults

All Saints Church to lose 7 more trees to metro

All Saints Church to lose 7 more trees to metro

DH Toon | Communal violence takes stage amid inflation

DH Toon | Communal violence takes stage amid inflation

In Belagavi, fighting malnourishment with awareness

In Belagavi, fighting malnourishment with awareness

Sobering lessons from Sri Lanka's economic crisis

Sobering lessons from Sri Lanka's economic crisis

 