Ukraine says Russia still has 1L troops near its border

Russia still has around 100,000 troops deployed near Ukraine's border and in annexed Crimea, the head of Ukraine's state security service (SBU) Ivan Bakanov said on Tuesday.
Russia announced a withdrawal of forces from near Ukraine's border last month after a standoff that alarmed the West. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said last week that a significant number of Russia forces were still there.
