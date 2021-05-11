Ukraine says Russia still has 1L troops near its border

Russia announced a withdrawal of forces from near Ukraine's border last month after a standoff that alarmed the West

Reuters
Reuters,
  • May 11 2021, 17:25 ist
  • updated: May 11 2021, 17:25 ist
Russian military's drills in Crimea. Representative Image. Credit: AP Photo

Russia still has around 100,000 troops deployed near Ukraine's border and in annexed Crimea, the head of Ukraine's state security service (SBU) Ivan Bakanov said on Tuesday.

Russia announced a withdrawal of forces from near Ukraine's border last month after a standoff that alarmed the West. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said last week that a significant number of Russia forces were still there.

Ukraine
Russia
US

